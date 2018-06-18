Rumor: Call of Duty: WWII’s Next DLC Name May Have Been Revealed

We know that Call of Duty: WWII is set to get some new DLC sometime over the next month or two, with some new maps and other content for players to enjoy. And thanks to an inadvertent leak over on Reddit, we may have found out what its name might be.

According to an image that appeared on the page, the new DLC will be called United Front. You can see the name underneath the previously released content for the game, from a PlayStation Store listing that has since been removed:

But on top of that, a Trophy list has also been revealed on Reddit, and we posted the full thing below. There may be some spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution!

Ride of the Century – In The Tortured Path, complete 100 objective waves. (Hidden) Uber Lurker – In The Tortured Path, find and shoot Klaus. I’ll Be Home For Christmas – In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Beneath the Ice Over Engineered – In The Tortured Path, collect 25 Engineered Parts Sea Sick – In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Across the Depth We’ve Only Just Begun – In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from Into the Storm David, Meet Goliath – In The Tortured Path, defeat the Guardian solo (Hidden) B.A.T. Elite – In The Tortured Path, reach the max Bureau ranking (Hidden) Extra Tortured Path – In The Tortured Path, successfully escape from every map without using any Blitz (Hidden) I Have the Power – In The Tortured Path, assemble the Sword of Barbarossa

Based on this information, it appears that the name of the new Zombie mode will be The Tortured Path, though we don’t yet know which characters will be involved with the story just yet. Don’t be surprised if it has some ties with the previously released DLC though.

That’s really all we know at this point, as there’s no information on the new maps in the trophy or PlayStation Store listing. But hopefully we’ll get some information soon now that E3 is over, with Activision confirming some kind of late July/early August release for PS4, followed by Xbox One and PC later in the summer. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.