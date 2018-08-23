Call of Duty: WWII Shadow War Trailer Revealed

For those currently enjoying Call of Duty: WWII before Black Ops 4 makes its official debut, good news. The new Shadow War DLC offers numerous ways to keep that FPS experience fresh and now we’ve got our first look at the new War Mode, maps, and more in the full trailer above.

The latest DLC pack includes three new maps, a new War Mode, and the thrilling conclusion to the Nazi Zombies. Since the Nazi portion of the shooter is highly acclaimed, that new feature alone makes this DLC pack worth scooping up.

For those looking most forward to the new multiplayer maps, we’ve got Airship, Chancellery, and Excavation:

Airship Features an explorable zeppelin

Chancellery Features a large government building backdrop for players to utilize

Excavation An underground mine



The new War Mode mission is called Operation Arcade and will take players to Austria to equip brand new prototype weapons during the fight. And last but not least is the Zombies. The final chapter is called ‘The Frozen Throne’ and will take players into a deep underground tunnel filled with secrets and danger – the perfect way to close out the undead terror narrative.

For those that have the Season Pass, there’s an additional bonus with the Shadow War DLC. SP owners will get the Party Up Map Access, which allows players to party up with another player – regardless if they have the DLC or not.

The Shadow of War DLC drops on August 28th for PlayStation 4 players, with the Xbox One and PC versions dropping a month later. As for the base game itself, Call of Duty: WWII is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more about the shooter:

“Call of Duty: WII creates the definitive World War II next generation experience across three different game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Operative. Featuring stunning visuals, the Campaign transports players to the European theater as they engage in an all-new Call of Duty® story set in iconic World War II battles. Multiplayer marks a return to original, boots-on-the ground Call of Duty gameplay. Authentic weapons and traditional run-and-gun action immerse you in a vast array of World War II-themed locations. The Co-Operative mode unleashes a new and original story in a standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.”