Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Back in May, a rumor surfaced claiming that Call of Juarez: Gunslinger was coming to Nintendo Switch. Turns out this rumor was true. While Techland hasn’t confirmed this yet, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (the ESRB) have done that job for it. Today, a rating for the game on Nintendo Switch surfaced, confirming that the western is coming to the Nintendo console. For those that don’t know: the ESRB are the people who rate your games in North America, and unlike some rating boards, when an unannounced game appears on it, it signals an official announcement is imminent.

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a gunslinger named Silas Greaves,” reads ESRB’s rating summary of M-rated game. Players use pistols, shotguns, and rifles o shoot and kill dozens of enemy bandits/thugs in gun fights. Shootouts are highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, slow-motion effects, and large splashes of blood, which sometimes stain the ground. Each level ends with a duel in which players must draw and aim a gun to kill an opponent. Some dialogue in the game includes sexual material (e.g., “While you’re off providing for the family, she’s spreading her legs for every Tom, Dick, and Cole Younger!”). The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “c**ksucker” appear in dialogue.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a PS4 or Xbox One port for the game, which first launched back in 2013 via the PC and last-gen consoles. The western first-person shooter was actually published by Ubisoft, but Techland acquired the rights back in 2018, and also teased that Call of Juarez: Gunslinger would be returning in some capacity in the near-future.

So, expect an official announcement around Call of Juarez: Gunslinger soon. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title:

“From the dust of a gold mine to the dirt of a saloon, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”