Capcom 40th Anniversary Voxenation Plush Are In Stock

Capcom is turning 40, and they're celebrating some of their biggest video game hits with a collection of adorably boxy Voxenation plush. The collection includes cuddly characters from Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man that measure around 6.25 inches tall.

A breakdown of the Capcom plushies can be found below, each priced at $36.99. You can get your pre-orders in here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Note that these plushies were unavailable on Amazon at the time of writing, so you'll want reserve them at EE while you can.

Resident Evil Leon S. Kennedy 006 Voxenation Plush

Devil May Cry Dante 003 Voxenation Plush

Street Fighter Ryu 001 Voxenation Plush

Street Fighter Chun-Li 002 Voxenation Plush

Monster Hunter Palico (Felyne Leather Set) 009 Voxenation Plush

Monster Hunter Hunter (Rathalos Set) 008 Voxenation Plush

Mega Man 007 Voxenation Plush

On a related note, Jada Toys announced a partnership with Capcom that would include Street Fighter and Mega Man figures, and the first wave of releases in the latter collection launched last month. The figures are in 1:12 scale (4 to 4.5-inches tall), and includes Mega Man, Fire Man, and Ice Man, all of which feature over 15 points of articulation. Additional details can be found below complete with pre-order links. The figures are priced at $19.99 each.