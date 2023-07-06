Capcom 40th Anniversary Voxenation Plush Are In Stock
Capcom is turning 40, and they're celebrating some of their biggest video game hits with a collection of adorably boxy Voxenation plush. The collection includes cuddly characters from Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Mega Man that measure around 6.25 inches tall.
A breakdown of the Capcom plushies can be found below, each priced at $36.99. You can get your pre-orders in here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Note that these plushies were unavailable on Amazon at the time of writing, so you'll want reserve them at EE while you can.
- Resident Evil Leon S. Kennedy 006 Voxenation Plush
- Devil May Cry Dante 003 Voxenation Plush
- Street Fighter Ryu 001 Voxenation Plush
- Street Fighter Chun-Li 002 Voxenation Plush
- Monster Hunter Palico (Felyne Leather Set) 009 Voxenation Plush
- Monster Hunter Hunter (Rathalos Set) 008 Voxenation Plush
- Mega Man 007 Voxenation Plush
On a related note, Jada Toys announced a partnership with Capcom that would include Street Fighter and Mega Man figures, and the first wave of releases in the latter collection launched last month. The figures are in 1:12 scale (4 to 4.5-inches tall), and includes Mega Man, Fire Man, and Ice Man, all of which feature over 15 points of articulation. Additional details can be found below complete with pre-order links. The figures are priced at $19.99 each.
- Mega Man: Includes an alternate hands, head, blaster effect, and stand. Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Fire Man: Includes alternate hands, head, fire storm accessories, and a stand. Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Ice Man: Includes alternate hands, head, ice accessory, and a stand. Pre-order at Entertainment Earth