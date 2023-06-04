Capcom Survey Asks Fans About Which Resident Evil Should Get a Remake Next

Capcom has been experiencing something of a Resident Evil renaissance over the last few years. Obviously, it all kicked off with Resident Evil 7 being a return to form for the franchise, but a major cog in the series' renewed interest is the excellent remakes. Starting with Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom has remade three games from the mainline numbered series in the span of four years. It's also kicked off a spree of remakes across the industry that are trying to ape that success. It doesn't look like Capcom is planning to stop with its remakes anytime soon, at least if a recent survey is to be believed.

The Resident Evil fan survey, as first spotted by VGC, is mostly focused on learning what Capcom fans know about the series. However, right at the very end, it includes the option for players to tell Capcom which Resident Evil games they want to get the remake treatment. With how successful these remakes have been, it stands to reason that Capcom would look to remake at least a few more to get everything playable on modern consoles.

So far, Capcom's recent spree of remakes has included Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4. Of course, the original Resident Evil was remade for Gamecube, but that was a few decades ago, so it doesn't count for the purposes of modern Capcom. In fact, the first Resident Evil might actually be the next game the team works on. After all, a return to the Spencer mansion with updated graphics and gameplay would likely excite most long-time fans of the series.

That said, the more likely game is Code Veronica. While not technically a numbered RE game, Veronica is incredibly important to the series' history, particularly in the story department. On top of that, the way it splits the playthrough between two characters while making your choices from one character to the other actually matter could be expanded on in some very interesting ways with how far technology has progressed since 2000. The other option would be to continue with numbered entries and remake Resident Evil 5, but that was the first game that fans really started to sour on. While we don't doubt that RE5 and 6 would be great remakes that improve some of the odd gameplay features those games had, it's safe to say that they aren't at the top of many Resident Evil fans' wishlists. Regardless, we should start to hear more about what's next for the series relatively soon, potentially at Summer Game Fest.