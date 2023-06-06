Capcom Reveals Summer Showcase Date and Length

The summer is starting to fill up with events that will show off the next slate of upcoming video games. Summer Game Fest goes live on June 8 and the Xbox Showcase hits on June 11. Another publisher is officially joining the proceedings as Capcom has announced its own summer Showcase. The event was leaked a bit earlier today, but it's now been confirmed by both the official Capcom Twitter account and the people running the Summer Game Fest account. The Capcom Showcase will go live on Monday, June 12 at 3 PM PT.

At this point, Capcom hasn't said much about what we should expect. It has revealed that the event will last about 36 minutes and will share info about its "upcoming releases and future titles." That said, we might be able to make a few educated guesses at what could appear. Obviously, Street Fighter 6 and the Resident Evil 4 remake are still relatively fresh. We might see a character reveal or two for SF, but likely not much more. It might be time to hear about what the RE game that follows Resident Evil Village could be, though it's only been two years. For context, the wait between RE7 and Village was closer to four years, so it might still be a bit too early.

Outside of those two, the most likely candidates are probably Exoprimal and Pragmata. Exoprimal is currently set to launch in July, which means it would make a ton of sense to see it pop up here with an exciting new trailer. Much less is known about Pragmata, but it was originally announced for 2023. If Capcom is sticking to that date, we'll need to see it sooner or later. Then again, it's certainly possible that Capcom might have a surprise or two up its sleeve. Wishful fans are likely hoping that their beloved Dino Crisis will finally get the remake treatment Resident Evil has received over the last few years, no matter how unlikely that is.

All in all, it's shaping up to be another exciting summer for video games. Starting on June 8, we'll be getting new events almost every day for a bit. Now, we just have to hope the teams can deliver more excitement than the relatively tame PlayStation Showcase that aired last month.