Capcom E3 Info Hints At Two New Mystery Games

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is just a few weeks away, and it’s bound to be chock full of exciting announcements to get video game fans buzzing.

Among these surprises are some new titles coming our way from Capcom. We already know that the company is hard at work on Mega Man 11 for release later in the year, and the possibility of a Resident Evil 2 remake is highly likely as well. But it looks like more games could be coming our way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the company’s listing on this E3 related page, Capcom has two mystery games that it’ll be bringing to the show. Here’s how the listings appear:

Now, as you can see, the action/adventure title might be the most curious. It’s listed for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, but not PlayStation 4 — Capcom’s usual go-to platform for a number of its releases. There’s a good chance it could wind up there anyway, but we’re curious as to what this game could be.

Perhaps just as interesting is a listing for a new fighting/wrestling game for PC and PlayStation 4. The only wrestling game that we can think of that was made by Capcom is Saturday Night Slam Masters, an arcade hit that was also released for the Super Nintendo long ago. Is it possible that we could be seeing a remaster of that classic favorite for these platforms? Or, dare we suggest it, perhaps a sequel? Mike Haggar needs to get back in the wrestling ring, after all.

There’s no other suggestions on the E3 page — just a description for Capcom in general, which is as follows:

“Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, Mega Man and Devil May Cry.”

So the big question is…what could these surprises be? Capcom has suggested it’s revisiting a number of old-school franchises for new releases, so Slam Masters would definitely be a possibility. But then again, we could see other favorites return as well. A Marvel vs. Capcom Anthology, for example, would be a must-buy.

We’ll see what happens when E3 takes place this June!