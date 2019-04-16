Capcom Home Arcade Announced, Comes With 16 Games

Capcom’s new product it teased recently has been revealed to be the Capcom Home Arcade, a plug and play device that comes pre-loaded with 16 different Capcom games. The device looks to bring an arcade experience into players’ homes with two fight pads built into one device to allow people to play either by themselves or with one another in games like Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Mega Man: The Power Battle, and many more.

A teaser for the new product was originally shared by Capcom on Monday and said the announcement of whatever it is would be coming soon, but an accurate tip provided to Nintendo Life suggested it would be the device that’s been revealed now instead of a normal collection of games. The inclusion of the Alien vs. Predator arcade game was a noticeable selling point for the teaser, and it looks as though that game is also included in the collection. It’s the first time it’ll officially be ported to another platform since its 1994 release.

“Emblazoned with Capcom’s iconic duotone logo the Capcom Home Arcade delivers a classic single and multiplayer arcade gaming experience,” Capcom said about the device. “Featuring 16 of the best Capcom titles from the golden-age of arcade gaming, the two full-size premium stick and button configurations allow these games to be played the way they were meant to be played.

The device that’s seen on Capcom’s site and in the trailer above will connect to a user’s TV via HDMI and is powered with a micro USB. It also has wi-fi built into it so that users can check their standings on the leaderboards for its various games.

A full list of the games included in the Capcom Home Arcade can be found below:

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs. Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Eco Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls’n Ghosts

Giga Wing

Mega Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The Capcom Home Arcade isn’t available to go out and buy right now, but you can pre-order it ahead of its release. It’s scheduled to release on October 25th and can be pre-ordered now for 229.99€, so around $260.

