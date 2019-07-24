Check Out Carly Rae Jepsen Trying to Trade Wood for Sheep in Catan

There are now three things I can say I know, with confidence, about Carly Rae Jepsen. First off, she is a musician with several albums to her name. Second, she’s incredibly popular, especially with many of my online friends. Third, she plays Catan, the board game of trading, strategy, and settlements. The first two I knew before today, but that last one is news.

This is not just something that’s been reported, either. It’s not some piece of celebrity gossip, or any version of a “sources close to the musician say” sort of thing. Jepsen went and tweeted it out earlier this morning for everyone to see.

“Taking care of business w the ladies,” Jepsen tweeted, with a photo of herself and others playing Catan . You can check it out below:

Taking care of business w the ladies. pic.twitter.com/bejjSszUGs — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) July 24, 2019

Here’s how the official Catan website describes the base game:

“Picture yourself in the era of discoveries: after a long voyage of great deprivation, your ships have finally reached the coast of an uncharted island. Its name shall be Catan! But you are not the only discoverer. Other fearless seafarers have also landed on the shores of Catan: the race to settle the island has begun!”

Catan is currently available wherever board games are sold. Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album, Dedicated, is on sale now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Catan right here.