Castlevania: Dominus Collection Revealed With Immediate Release

Konami has revealed Castlevania: Dominus Collection, which is a new bundle that contains Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia. In recent years, Konami has been bringing back its older Castlevania titles in collections that have included Castlevania: Anniversary Collection, Castlevania: Advance Collection, and Castlevania Requiem. Now, this same treatment has finally been given to the trio of entries that previously were exclusive to the Nintendo DS.

Revealed as part of Nintendo’s new Partner Direct, Konami announced Castlevania: Dominus Collection with an initial gameplay trailer. Outside of including Order of Ecclesia, Dawn of Sorrow, and Portrait of Ruin, Dominus Collection also contains a “reimagined version” of Haunted Castle, which is an old school arcade entry in the Castlevania franchise. Best of all, there is no wait whatsoever for Castlevania: Dominus Collection as Konami has opted to stealth drop the bundle today at a price of $24.99.

While Castlevania: Dominus Collection was announced as part of a Nintendo Direct, the game is also launching for PlayStation platforms and PC. For those on PlayStation, though, Dominus Collection is only set to be available on PS5. Meanwhile, the PC version of the game seems to be exclusively sold on Steam. Like the Switch iteration, Dominus Collection also retails for roughly $25 across these additional platforms.

To learn more about all three titles included in Castlevania: Dominus Collection, you can find descriptions for each below.

Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow

The adventures of Soma continue! Discover a completely new way to create countless weapons by combining souls, in stunning 2D graphics. One year after the events of Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, a boy named Soma Cruz is once again put at the center of a plot to resurrect Dracula led by a mysterious cult.. Will he finally be able to face his own destiny and put an end to all this?

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin

Not one but two heroes join their forces to fight the evil this time! Switch between Jonathan and Charlotte with a single button press and make the best use of their unique abilities. Dracula’s Castle has suddenly resurfaced, but something doesn’t add up. Jonathan Morris and Charlotte Aulin make their way in to investigate, they soon discover that the mind behind all this is not who they thought…

Castlevania Order of Ecclesia

The enigmatic Shanoa is the only human capable of using the glyphs, symbols full of magic. Gather glyphs by exploring the Castle and its surroundings and absorb the power of the mighty foes you fight! The three most powerful glyphs, thought to be able to even defeat Dracula himself, have been stolen. Can Shanoa bring them back to the Order, and finally destroy the Dark Lord?