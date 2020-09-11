CBS All Access Documentary Console Wars Gets New Trailer and Release Date

✖

Console Wars, the first feature-length documentary included in the CBS All Access catalog, now has a new trailer and a release date for when it’ll come to the subscription service. The documentary from Legendary Television and CBS Television Studios will be available to CBS All Access subscribers starting on September 23rd. Console Wars will chronicle the battles between Nintendo and Sega that took place during 1990 as the two competed for their spots in the gaming industry.

The CBS All Access announcement was shared on Friday alongside the trailer below that provides a preview of the new Console Wars documentary that’ll soon be watchable later this month. Previews from the trailer feature key individuals from Nintendo and Sega who will make appearances throughout the documentary alongside others who share their perspectives on the console battles that took place 20 years ago.

Console Wars was previously shown during the SXSW Film Festival, but this CBS All Access release will be the first time that it’s widely viewable. You’ll have to be subscribed to CBS All Access to watch it ahead of its September 23rd release.

“An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of misfits to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo,” a preview of the Console Wars documentary said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario, and uniquely American capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.”

The Console Wars documentary is produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris. Some may recall Harris as the author of the Console Wars book of the same name that released back in 2014. Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Scott Rudin, and Eli Bush are all executive producers with Julian Rosenberg, Doug Blush, and Katie Mustard serving as producers for the documentary.

Console Wars will be released via CBS All Access on September 23rd for all those who are subscribed to the service.

