CD Projekt Job Listing Could Hint at Witcher, Cyberpunk Movies

Job listings from video game companies offer an interesting window into plans that have yet to be made public. Often, we’ll get hints about unannounced games or projects as a direct result of a company’s hiring plans. As shared by Game Rant, a new job listing from CD Projekt Red shows that the company is looking for a writer/editor that would be tasked with “writing scripts in English for comic books, TV, and movies.” Additionally, the company is looking for someone that has a knowledge of the company’s IPs, which are basically just The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Now, it’s important to note that CD Projekt Red is closely associated with both of these brands, but it does not outright own either of them. The Witcher is owned by writer Andrzej Sapkowski, while Cyberpunk 2077 is owned by creator Mike Pondsmith. Both of these franchises have been licensed by CD Projekt Red, so it’s not clear exactly how involved they might be in potential adaptations like movies. That said, the company’s video games have greatly grown out both of these franchises, introducing them to a lot of people. It’s still possible that CD Projekt Red could have some involvement in movie adaptations of either property, but it is a little bit surprising.

None of this addresses the fact that Netflix has a live-action adaptation of The Witcher at the moment. That series is coming to an end with Season 5, however, and we don’t know if Netflix has any plans for subsequent projects. We could see CD Projekt Red making its own Witcher adaptation after that one comes to an end, or we could see a collaboration between the two companies on the franchise’s next big step. Of course, that could also hinge on how fans react to the show’s next two seasons, considering the controversy that has surrounded the recasting of Geralt.

For now, readers should take this job listing with a grain of salt. Obviously, CD Projekt Red has something in mind here, but there’s really no way of knowing what exactly. It’s possible these are plans far into the future, or that the company is planning some kind of full-length animated adaptations that are a bit bigger than what we saw with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Given the explosion of interest in video game adaptations over the last few years, it’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out, once we have more details. Whatever happens, CD Projekt Red has proven that it can steer these franchises in a direction that brings in new fans. For now, those fans will just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

