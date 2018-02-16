CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse Team Up Once More to Expand ‘The Witcher’ Product Line

Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red have provided fans of The Witcher series some pretty amazing collectibles in the past, and their work is far from over! The power duo jumps back into the fray with a new wave of items to enjoy and fans of the highly beloved character Ciri will not want to miss out!

Though we only have a picture of the flask and Ciri bust so far, a new Geralt statuette will also be revealed here soon! If you’re in the New York area this week, stop on by the Javtis Center from February 17th through the 20th during the International Toy Fair to see what else they have in store!

There’s definitely a lot to be excited for, even more so for those enjoying the game within a game by playing GWENT. According to a recent press release, this is what fans of the award winning RPG have to look forward to:

“The Witcher: Deluxe Flask Set comes complete with an 8 oz. faux leather bound flask and two individual metal shot glasses, all tooled with the iconic Witcher wolf head emblem, and a funnel for easy filling. Made from stainless steel, the flask and shot glasses are packaged in a high-quality gift box. The Witcher: Deluxe Flask Set goes on sale July 25, 2018.

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Geralt in the Bath Statuette commemorates the first moment of game play in The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt. Fans can relax with their favorite character as he takes a break from the harsh realities of his world. Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red will release more information about this highly anticipated statuette in the coming months.

Many characters of the Witcher world like to try their hand at GWENT, and this new The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Ciri Playing GWENT Bust, depicting Ciri playing a card from her hand to the table. The bust stands at 8″ tall and is crafted to be the perfect companion to The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Geralt Playing GWENT Bust released in early 2017.”

There’s no set release date at this time, but you can check out the official Dark Horse website in the mean time to see what else this fantastic company has to offer! If you’re in the New York City area for the above mentioned showcase, be sure to stop by booth #5454 to see everything on the way for yourself!