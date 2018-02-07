How To Select Your Favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle In Injustice 2

Today’s sort of like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles day around Comic Book, since we not only got the premiere trailer for the heroes-in-a-halfshell in action in Injustice 2, but will also be getting a lengthy gameplay presentation a little bit later today.

But ahead of the live stream, creative director for NetherRealm Studios, Ed Boon, recently provided an idea of how players will be able to select their favorite Ninja Turtles in the game.

See, unlike what we previously thought in terms of how they play (like Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball FighterZ), you can actually select which of the Turtles you want to play as, and then call on others to help you out with secondary attacks. It’s like getting four players in one, and that’s good news for avid fans of the shell-shocked heroes.

So how do you decide between them? Boon recently took to Twitter with a quick GIF, explaining how players can select – and it’s pretty easy.

When you get to the character menu and press the Ninja Turtles character icon, you’ll be then taken to a secondary set-up in which all four Turtles appear. From there, all you need to do is choose the one you’re starting with, and you’re on your way. You can see it in action below.

This is a terrific system that lets you hit the ground running with your favorites, instead of having to jump through hoops or unlock them or call on them like a secondary partner, ala Marvel vs. Capcom. The only real question is how the Turtles will differ when you’re facing off in a two-player match. Could we possibly see secondary skins for the characters once two players enter the fray? We’ll find out soon enough, as they’ll be making their debut in the game in a few days.

We’ll still provide all the details once the live stream takes place a little later today, but, needless to say, we’re excited. So excited that we may even order some pizza to celebrate. That’s the turtle way, after all!

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you want to play as the Turtles, you’ll need to pick up the Fighter Pack 3, or invest in the Season Pass. (Well worth it.)