New Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Includes Kingdom Hearts Reference

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming hybrid animated movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers that includes a bunch of new footage from the movie, which is set to release on May 20th on the Disney+ streaming service and stars John Mulaney as the voice of Chip and Andy Samberg as the voice of Dale. While that alone would be of interest, there is actually a brief reference to the video game franchise Kingdom Hearts of all things in there.

More specifically, at around the 1:21 mark in the trailer, both Chip and Dale are staring at what appears to be a wall of different bits and bobs from animated characters. The plot of the movie seems to revolve around the disappearance of a former castmate and some kind of weird, body horror-like conspiracy around updating to modern looks. Included in that wall of odds and ends is none other than the signature weapon from Kingdom Hearts, the Keyblade. You can check out the new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers trailer for yourself embedded below:

Chip ’n Dale: #RescueRangers, an Original movie, streaming May 20 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/E41SRAx7sd — Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (@RescueRangers) April 27, 2022

The Keyblade makes some sense here as the new movie is absolutely flush with various Disney properties, and the Kingdom Hearts franchise is a collaboration between the video game company Square Enix and Disney. Sora, the protagonist of the games, wields the Keyblade. What is slightly weirder in the same scene is that it would appear that Jimmy Neutron's hair is included in the wall of bagged objects given that the animated Jimmy Neutron is a Nickelodeon property.

As noted above, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to release on Disney+ on May 20th. It stars John Mulaney as the voice of Chip and Andy Samberg as the voice of Dale as well as a number of other actors like KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, J.K. Simmons, and more. It is directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

