Sonic The Hedgehog Director Confirms Design Changes Are Happening

It would be an understatement to say Sonic the Hedgehog‘s trailer sparked controversy amongst fans. After the reel debuted earlier this week, fans new and old were quick to roast the footage for its portrayal of Sonic, but that will all be changing soon. After all, the director has hit up Twitter to address fans, and Jeff Fowler has good news for makeover advocates.

Yes, that is right. Sonic is getting a design change, and Fowler is thanking fans for their patience with the adaptation in light of its recent trailer.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be,” the director wrote.

So far, there is no timeline for when these design changes will go down or be revealed. Fowler simply says Paramount and Sega are committed to doing Sonic the Hedgehog justice, and fans are cautiously excited to see what these alterations will amount to.

For some fans, the design works as is, but others have their heart set on some major changes. A group of vocal fans were quick to admonish Sonic for his human teeth as they simply didn’t suit the hedgehog very well. Others pushed back on Sonic’s facial features, particularly his oddly proportioned snout and eyes. As for some, well – they asked for an entirely new design of Sonic that more closely mirrors his video game aesthetic, and a viral piece of artwork shows such a look could work. However, each of these alterations will cost money, and netizens are certain this design change will keep its budget in mind as Sonic the Hedgehog hits the drawing board.

