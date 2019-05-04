Sonic Creator Thanks Fans For Saving Movie Character Design

This week, Paramount finally revealed the first ever look at Sonic the Hedgehog. And it did not go well for the upcoming live-action adventure comedy. The trailer itself was fine, but Tuesday the Internet was swallowed up with pitchforking and backlash over Sonic’s design in the movie, which in many regards didn’t really look like the classic blue hedgehog at all. The outcry was so fierce that eventually the movie’s director, Jeff Fowler, took to Twitter to reveal that changes would be made to Sonic’s design following feedback.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism,” said Fowler. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design and you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.”

That all said, following the news of the 180 by Fowler and co., Yuji Naka, co-creator of the character, took to Twitter to thank fans for encouraging the design changes.

The power of sonic fans is amazing. It is good to go in a good direction. Thank you so much for loving Sonic. https://t.co/uKiY2GLXjf — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) May 3, 2019

As you may know, before the redesign announcement was made, Naka (via Nick Mosier) had expressed that he actually didn’t hate the design, but he also didn’t love it. While he wasn’t a fan of how the character looked while still, noting he “looks out of place,” he thought the design looked better in motion, which is more important.

Naka also mentioned that early in the movie’s development he expressed that he would like to appear as an extra, but, unfortunately, he never heard back.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release on November 8. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Sonic’s design and the decision to change it?

