Chivalry 2 Update Fixes Major Issue

A new Chivalry 2 hotfix update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with minimal changes, but one important change for controller players. At the moment of writing this, the hotfix is already live and doesn't require any download from players. And now that it's live, controller players no longer need to worry about a bug that was causing the Cancel to Parry window on controller to be much smaller than intended.

Controller players are already at a disadvantage compared to mouse and keyboard players, and this bug was just exasperating the issue. That said, it shouldn't be a problem anymore. Meanwhile, this improvement is balanced out with a fix for an exploit that was allowing controller players to purchase locked items with gold.

Today's Hotfix:

Fixed a bug that caused the Cancel to Parry window on controller much smaller than intended

Fixed an exploit where players could purchase locked items with gold using a controller method

Crashes

Crashes Fixed several server crashes

In addition to releasing a new update, developer Torn Banner Studios relayed word that another, bigger hotfix is coming this month. To this end, the developer previewed the hotfix with the following patch notes below.

Upcoming Hotfix (not exhaustive or final):

Players may revert to default customization when equipping a subset of items (such as customizing the One-Handed Spear, issue does not occur in offline modes)

Console players experiencing increased crashes on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 when playing Galencourt

Sometimes players are not migrating to larger matches at the end of a game (Especially noticeable in SA/OCE regions)

Server Browser is too hidden

Servers sometimes placing people outside of their expected region

Some customization items can’t be purchased (such as bowl cut) on consoles

Sir/Lady titles are currently not unlockable

Players can purchase customization items from outside of the Customizations menu

Additional map balancing and further exploit fixes

Chivalry 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2021 game and all things gaming, click here.