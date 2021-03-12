Chrono Trigger Fans Celebrate the Game's 26th Anniversary
On March 11th, 1995, Chrono Trigger released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in Japan. The game quickly became one of the most beloved titles on the platform, and has received a number of ports for different video game consoles in the 26 years since. With its gorgeous graphics and phenomenal story, the game has earned a number of fans over the years, including some game developers! On Chrono Trigger's anniversary, several of those fans took to social media to share their passion for the game, and hopes that Square Enix might release a remake, sequel, or enhanced port sometime in the near future!
Are you a fan of Chrono Trigger? What's your favorite memory of the RPG? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the 26th anniversary of Chrono Trigger!
The game has had a profound impact on game developers...
Happy 26th Birthday to the game that first made me want to make games for a living. #ChronoTrigger. pic.twitter.com/jxIIBRybSg— Josh Kulinski (@JoshKulinski) March 12, 2021
...and even some musicians!
I just realized today is the 26th anniversary of #ChronoTrigger. Lord that means so much to me and certainly contributed to my musical style— Darnell’s Protesting Adventure (@dbzfreak2) March 12, 2021
Many celebrated with fan art.
no thoughts . . . head empty
happy birthday you funky silent protagonist#ChronoTrigger #ChronoTrigger26th pic.twitter.com/nJcH9yOZf7— seawalkerdesign (@seawalkerdesign) March 12, 2021
Masamune makes for an awesome tat.
@ChronoMana_ Happy birthday Chrono Trigger!!!!! #Masamune pic.twitter.com/gHRKD5ABQi— Hyzra Snow (@Izra13) March 12, 2021
Many consider it the best game ever.
Happy birthday to Chrono trigger the greatest game of all time mwah— Ash Bandicoochie 🧠🗡🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@athetos144) March 12, 2021
Long live the king!
Happy Birthday #ChronoTrigger best RPG made, imitated never matched I get it on all my devices and played it more times then I can count! pic.twitter.com/lKDQ8dKKo7— John Pollock (@Siliconwolf) March 12, 2021
There have been a lot of different ways to experience the game.
I never had a SNES growing up and just recently I got into Super Nintendo but I did play Chrono Trigger just on Playstation around 2002. So the 26th Anniversary is my 19th anniversary. My understanding is that this is the worst way to play it but I fell in love just the same. 💞 pic.twitter.com/9bBbQnJ66z— AlTalksAboutStuff (@AlTalks) March 12, 2021
Some would like to see more options, however!
Square Enix announced a “Square Enix presents” today and today is Chrono Trigger’s 26th anniversary, coincidence? If a Chrono trigger remake or anything Chrono trigger gets announced next week im going to lose it— Chubbz (@BrianEGonzalez) March 12, 2021