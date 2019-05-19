Code Vein Network Test Scheduled for End of Month

A start date has been set for Code Vein’s first network test that’ll give those looking forward to Bandai Namco’s game a chance to try it for a few days. Starting on May 30th for North America and May 31st for those in Europe, Code Vein will be playable by those who are accepted into the network test. It’ll last until June 3rd, and the test will only be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Bandai Namco just recently its plans to hold the network test at the end of the month and shared the graphic below that lists the test’s start and end times. Spaces for the network test are limited, according to Bandai Namco, and since there hasn’t been any information provided on how many spots the publisher will have open, it’s probably in your best interest to go ahead and apply for a spot if you’re interested. You can do that by heading here and choosing your preferred platform.

Fight for survival with fellow Revenants during our #CODEVEIN Network Test! Take on select quests with your friends in online co-op from May 30th – June 3rd. Follow the link to find out how: https://t.co/sxtfkYK8af pic.twitter.com/PYAytIyb8Q — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 17, 2019

Another tweet from the official Code Vein account indicated that players won’t be getting their codes for the preview until the network test is just about to begin. It said PlayStation 4 and Xbox One codes will be distributed on May 29th, so it looks like players will have a while to sign up if they’re not in a hurry to do so.

Do you have what it takes to be a Revenant? Find out during the #CodeVein Network Test from May 31 to June 3!

Get your PS4 and XB1 codes on May 29:

EMEA: https://t.co/Lyk7OHpcx5

US: https://t.co/UnTzSIpUdl pic.twitter.com/2ei1N9V7Nu — Code Vein (@CodeVeinGame) May 17, 2019

If you haven’t been keeping up with Code Vein news, you might think you’ve missed a release date announcement, but you haven’t. After being delayed into 2019, Bandai Namco has yet to announce a release date for the game. What we do have though is numerous examples of gameplay that have been released recently to give a better look at the game before people go hands-on with Code Vein themselves during the network test.