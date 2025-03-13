Leaked College Football 26 Cover Seemingly Confirms Much-Requested Feature

EA Sports College Football 25 launched to critical and commercial acclaim, quickly becoming one of the best-selling games of 2024. Now that the team at EA has a year under its belt with the rebooted franchise, fans have been eager to see what they’re bringing to College Football 26. A newly leaked image shows off the Deluxe Edition cover for CFB 26 and might confirm that a few fan-favorite features are making a comeback. Most notably, it looks like we might be getting coach likenesses this year.

A photo of a potential cover of EA Sports College Football 26's Deluxe Edition has leaked online.The Athletic's @chrisvannini.com confirmed with multiple people that the photo was real and the photoshoot took place on Wednesday.Full story:www.nytimes.com/athletic/619… — The Athletic (@theathletic.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T02:21:45.514Z

The image in question comes courtesy of The Athletic, who posted it on social media. The leaked Deluxe Edition cover shows several modern players, legends of the game, coaches, and mascots. If this image is legitimate, it would stand to reason that EA Sports has done the work to add at least a few real-life coaches to the game this year.

The four coaches on the leaked cover are Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Penn State’s James Franklin, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. EA may have only signed a deal with those specific coaches, but it’s reasonable to assume the developer has gone to every team and any coach who signs up will be in CFB 26.

Close-up of USC vs UCLA in EA Sports College Football 25.

Another, slightly less likely, potential feature this cover seems to hint toward is Mascot Mode. The developer might just be using the mascots to fill in the stands; however, EA knows fans want Mascot Mode back. With that in mind, the developers probably aren’t putting them on the cover if they don’t play a major role in this year’s feature set.

As far as the players on the cover, this year’s Deluxe Edition appears to include at least a dozen notable current players, along with a few legends. Before diving into the players, it’s worth noting that the image isn’t the best quality, so we might be missing a few players until we get an official image. That said, here are the players we spotted:

Jeremiah Smith – Ohio State WR

Ryan Williams – Alabama WR

Nick Singleton – Penn State RB

DJ Lagway – Florida QB

Jeremiyah Love – Notre Dame RB

Caleb Downs – Ohio State S

Garrett Nussmeier – LSU QB

Sam Leavitt – Arizona State QB

Dylan Stewart – South Carolina Edge

Tyler Venables – Clemson S

Bryce Underwood – Michigan QB

Denard Robison – Michigan Alum QB

Tim Tebow – Florida Alum QB

Reggie Bush – USC Alum RB

Thankfully, we should get a better look at EA Sports College Football 26 relatively soon. The next game in the franchise should be released in July, so the developers will need to start talking about it within the next few months.