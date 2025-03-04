10 Stars Who Should Be on the Cover of EA Sports College Football 26

After the incredible success of EA Sports College Football 25, it wasn’t a big surprise when the developer confirmed that College Football 26 is scheduled to launch this summer. With fans’ eyes turned to the future, many are anticipating the official reveal of College Football 26 which will include the announcement of this year’s crop of cover stars. Here are our picks for the ten athletes most likely to make the cover, but before diving in, it’s important to remember the ground rules EA set up last year.

With College Football 25, EA selected Colorado cornerback/wide receiver and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. EA said it didn’t want to use a position or conference more than once on the standard cover, which meant players like Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins were relegated to the deluxe edition. With those restrictions in mind, here are the players we think are most likely to appear on the College Football 26 cover.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU QB

The fifth-year senior is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman this preseason. Obviously, those odds could change, but it’s clear that Nussmeier is one of the top signal callers in the NCAA after tossing for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs in 2024. He’ll look to build on that while improving on the LSU Tigers’ 9-4 record.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR

As a true freshman, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 TDs. That tied him with the previously mentioned Heisman winner Travis Hunter for most touchdown catches last year on 20 fewer catches. The sky is the limit for Smith, though he might narrowly miss a spot on the cover if EA Sports elects to go with the other Ohio State player on this list.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB

As far as known quantities, Love is the best running back in the country. Of course, we would’ve said the same thing about Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon last year, so you never know. That said, Love ran for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024 and could take on an even larger role in 2025 with quarterback Riley Leonard off to the NFL.

Ryan Williams, Alabama WR

Williams wasn’t quite as explosive as Smith during his freshman season but he also just turned 18 this season. Seeing a 17-year-old dominate against a top-rated Georgia squad was impressive, even if his production fell off down the stretch. If Smith isn’t selected, Williams is a great backup option to fill a non-QB spot on the cover.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson QB

EA Sports College Football 25 deluxe edition cover.

Klubnik had a great 2024 season, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 TDs to just six interceptions. Like Nussmeier, he should be involved in the Heisman conversation and will try to make his case to be the number one pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Klubnik also plays in the ACC. If EA sticks to its “one player per conference rule,” Klubnik could get the nod over Nussmeier, who plays in the more crowded SEC.

Carson Beck, Miami QB

Beck was one of the athletes featured on the deluxe edition of College Football 25. However, he was playing for Georgia at the time. He transferred to Miami this offseason and hopes to reestablish himself as a star after a slight regression in 2024. Like Klubnik, he plays in the ACC now, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he was bumped into a spot on the cover.

Caleb Downs, Ohio State S

If EA Sports is looking for a defensive player, Downs is the most likely option. Not only did the Buckeye’s safety finish 2024 as a unanimous All-American, but he helped anchor a championship-winning defense. Smith is the likeliest choice among Ohio State players but Downs certainly has a shot.

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State QB

With Leavitt, we’re again looking at players who don’t ply their trade in the Big 10 or SEC. This guy helped turn a 3-9 team into Big 12 champions. Of course, he had a ton of help from running back Cameron Skattebo, but he’s off to the NFL. Leavitt should take an even larger role in the offense in 2025.

Kaytron Allen or Nicholas Singleton, Penn State RBs

This is kind of cheating but it’s impossible to separate the two Penn State backs. Both guys rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, with Allen recording eight TDs and Singleton gobbling up 12. With that in mind, EA might skip this duo in favor of an easier selection. Regardless, these guys deserve to be in the running.

Arch Manning, Texas QB

Based on pure hype, Arch Manning should be on the cover. The nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning was solid in his three starts last season. Sure, the former top recruit was playing against teams like UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe but he showed poise in the pocket and some impressive wheels. In 2025, the starting job is his, and fans in Austin are expecting big things.

That’s just a small sample of the players EA Sports might pick for the College Football 26 cover. That said, it’s hard to imagine a world where guys like Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning aren’t on the cover at some point in their college careers.