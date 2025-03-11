10 Sports Games to Look Forward to in 2025

Sports games are often overlooked by fans who aren’t already watching or playing their real-world counterparts. After all, it’s easy to skip over games like Madden and NBA 2K that are released every year. That said, the genre has been opening up quite a bit in recent years, pleasing fans who want to simulate real-world sports and those who want an arcade version of their favorite sport.

Here are the ten sports games we’re looking forward to in 2025:

WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 is one of those yearly editions we mentioned above, which might make it easy to look past. However, this year’s version is experimenting with a new online mode called The Island. This seems to be WWE’s answer to The City in the NBA 2K franchise.

That mode has proven to be popular and profitable, so WWE 2K25 is worth checking out to see if 2K can deliver something that brings more fans into the online mode. Plus, one of the DLC packs includes New Jack, making it a must-buy.

WWE 2K25 launches on March 14th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

MLB The Show 25

Like WWE 2K25, MLB is a yearly release; however, this year’s version includes several major updates for Diamond Dynasty. Not only will the race to 99 last all year, but players can jump into new modes like Diamond Quest.

With so many major changes to the main online mode, this could be a huge year for developer Sony San Diego. We’re crossing our fingers for a power curve that’s much more fun for players.

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18th for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

Descenders Next

The first Descenders game gave fans an outstanding, procedurally generated downhill racing game. With every level being different and a mix of mutators to keep things fresh, Descenders was always a blast.

Descenders Next puts players on a board for the downhill jams. It also promises several smart updates, making it easy to change biomes and run through “high-octane parks.”

Descenders Next launches on April 9th on PC.

Sports: Renovations

This is a weird one because you won’t play any sports in Sports: Renovations. Instead, think of this as more “PowerWash Simulator meets rundown basketball gym.”

The story-driven simulation game puts you in charge of refurbishing several sports-related gyms and shops. Along the way, you’re trying to rebuild your local basketball stadium, bringing the fans back in the process.

Sports: Renovations launches on March 27th for PC.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

The Inazuma Eleven franchise has long been a fan-favorite of soccer fans looking for more story and RPG elements in their game. Victory Road has been in development since 2016 and was hit with several delays, so expectations are understandably high.

This will also be the first time the franchise comes to PC. It had a well-received beta last season. Now, we just have to hope that it isn’t unexpectedly delayed again.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is scheduled to launch in June for PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Many fans thought Activision might be leaving THPS 3 and 4 on the cutting room floor after THPS 1+2 developer Vicarious Visions became a Diablo studio. Thankfully, Iron Galaxy stepped in and we’re finally getting a remake of some of the best games in the long-running franchise.

Even more exciting, the remake is adding a few new levels for players to dive into. If THPS 3+4 can live up to the previous remakes, that’s great news for series fans. The old levels are classics for a reason, but giving Iron Galaxy a chance to put their own spin on things will be a treat.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 launches on July 11 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

In 2024, EA Sports finally brought back its long-dormant college football series. Fans had been waiting nearly a decade for a new game, so it wasn’t too surprising when it was a massive sales hit.

The developers need to build on that success with College Football 26. We haven’t heard much about the next game yet, but hype should start to build over the next few months as we get toward its likely summer release.

EA Sports College Football 26 doesn’t have a launch date, but games in the series traditionally release in July.

New Backyard Sports Game

Last year, Playground Productions and Mega Cat Studios finally remastered a few of the beloved Backyard Sports games. The team has plans to further remaster the rest of the catalog but they also announced they’re working on a new game in the franchise.

Earlier this year, Playground Productions confirmed that it has signed over 60 athletes. Most of these are likely related to the remasters but a few of them should pop up in the new game the studio is cooking up.

Concrete details about the new Backyard Sports game are light. Hopefully, we hear more about it later this year as the studio continues to release remasters.

Rematch

Nobody expected Sifu-developer Sloclap to announce a 5v5 soccer game as its next game, but that’s what happened at the 2024 Game Awards. The fast-paced action is looking to ape Rocket League, with players having full control of a single player.

There’s also a bit of RedCard 2003 in the mix. Like that NFL Blitz-ified version of soccer, Rematch has no fouls and no offsides, making it easy for almost anyone to pick up.

Rematch doesn’t have a firm launch date yet but will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Beastieball

Beastieball launched into early access late last year but should hit its full release by late 2025. The turn-based volleyball RPG is a change of pace from the twitchy action-based or simulation-heavy sports games we usually get, making it worth a look.

Plus, your volleyball squad is made up of cute, Pokemon-like animals called Beasties. Figuring out how they work together on the court is key to victory.

Beastieball is out now in early access on PC.