SDCC Gaming Preview: Marvel, Dragon Age, and Mortal Kombat – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

San Diego Comic-Con historically isn’t a major gaming event and that doesn’t look to be changing in 2024. Still, with so many major Marvel video games on the horizon, should SDCC become a bigger venue to highlight these upcoming projects? That discussion plus a breakdown of what to expect from Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Mortal Kombat 1 at SDCC take center stage on this week’s Quick Save.

You can listen to the full show right here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

To stay up to date you can:

Be sure to also follow this week’s Quick Save hosts on social media as well to continue the conversation!

Logan Moore – @MooreMan12

Hannah Adkins – @amazingspidrhan