SDCC Gaming Preview: Marvel, Dragon Age, and Mortal Kombat – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

SDCC’s upcoming gaming reveals are this week’s topic on Quick Save.

San Diego Comic-Con historically isn’t a major gaming event and that doesn’t look to be changing in 2024. Still, with so many major Marvel video games on the horizon, should SDCC become a bigger venue to highlight these upcoming projects? That discussion plus a breakdown of what to expect from Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Mortal Kombat 1 at SDCC take center stage on this week’s Quick Save.  

You can listen to the full show right here:

