Hytale’s First Update Improves an Already Excellent Early Access Game

After more than a decade in development, Hypixel Studios finally released its long-awaited RPG sandbox Hytale on January 13, 2026. When the game arrived, the devs made it as clear as possible that it’s a work in progress, as it’s only in Early Access as of writing. The point of Early Access is to release what’s working and generate revenue to continue development with community input. In fact, if you install Hytale, there’s a handy “Give Feedback” button on the main screen, where you can report bugs or provide general feedback to the devs.

Feedback is important because Hytale is indeed a work in progress. As you play the game, you’ll find signs reading “WIP” throughout. These are in areas that have yet to be updated and added fully into the game, but it continues to take shape. On January 17, 2026 — a mere four days after release, Hytale got its first update, and it’s not minor. Sure, it fixes some bugs here and there, but it also rolls out plenty of new content to keep players busy as they explore the game’s expanding zones, and there’s much to see.

Hytale Is Moving Along … With Dinosaurs!

The most significant addition to the game is dinosaurs and some NPCs, which now populate inside the underground jungles. These are large areas that you may have already found. If so, the patch only adds new content to ungenerated biomes, so you’ll need to do some more exploration to find them. Once you do, you’ll come across a variety of dinosaurs, though they only have what the devs are calling “placeholder behaviors,” so they’ll change eventually. There were other updates to existing NPCs and creatures to bring them closer to how the game should eventually be when it’s complete.

These include stopping fire-themed mobs from taking fire-based damage, skeletons no longer taking drowning damage, and more. Foxes, which are timid animals in the real world, will no longer attack the player and instead run away. They’ll fight you if you attack them, but this minor change brings these creatures closer to what you’d expect to find. In addition to new mobs, there have been several tweaks to crafting, including rebalancing the costs of several items. These include reducing the cost of the backpack and its upgrades, which previously required twice as much leather as they do now.

Additional changes to sounds and animations have offered improvements that some might not even notice. This shows that the devs are committed to producing the best game possible, as not everyone would notice a reduction in pitch variation during sword swings. They also added fruit-eating particles and promise to add more for later food types. Some volume alterations to animals are a bit more noticeable for players who’ve put a lot of hours into Hytale. These are only some of the many fixes, additions, and changes made in Update 1 of Hytale.

Hytale Is Coming Along With Many Changes

One of the things players have requested most is additional avatar customization. The update added new eye types, new mouth options, new hair color, and reworked hairstyles. Combat has been improved, and it’s already an excellent system for an Early Access game. These changes, the addition of new mobs like dinosaurs, and all of the tweaks, bug fixes, and stabilization corrections are transforming an already entertaining and highly successful Early Access game into the next big thing in open-world sandbox RPGs. There’s a good chance that Hypixel Studios will roll out new updates soon, so keep an eye on ComicBook for your Hytale news.

