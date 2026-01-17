Miss Solo Leveling? There’s a New 2026 Anime That Looks Exactly Like It

Solo Leveling fans might be missing out on the anime as it has yet to reveal any plans to return, but there’s one new anime coming this year that looks to be scratching that itch by being a dead ringer for it. Solo Leveling has been one of the biggest Webtoon successes of the modern era, and that success has continued further with the debut of the anime adaptation’s two season run. But it’s going to be quite a while before the anime comes back with new episodes according to all current reports from its behind the scenes production.

But while Solo Leveling is nowhere in sight thanks to its anime and Webtoon hiatuses, there’s a brand new series that looks pretty much exactly the same in terms of its main character, main weapon, and his ability to hunt for legendary treasures. That’s where Tomb Raider King hopes to distinguish itself as the Korean produced anime series is currently scheduled for its launch later this Summer, and has dropped its first look trailer and poster to show off why it’s hoping to stand out of Solo Leveling’s shadow.

Tomb Raider King Anime Announced for July 2026

Originally created by SANG with Kakao’s digital platforms in 2016, Kadokawa has announced that they are producing a new anime adaptation of Tomb Raider King. This will be a Korean animated project with Seung Wook Woo directing the anime and writing its scripts for STUDIO EEK. Hyun-Jung Lee will be serving as chief animation director and providing character designs, Hyung Jun Heo will also be a chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim will be composing the music. The anime will be releasing with a Japanese dub as well, and it’s currently schedule for a premiere sometime in July 2026.

International release or potential streaming plans have yet to be announced for Tomb Raider King as of this initial announcement, but the Japanese release of the series will star Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryoga Goriki, Saori Hayami as Irene Holton, and Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara. The opening theme for the new anime was revealed in this first look too as it’s titled “Showdown” as performed by QWER. But hopefully it does carve out its own path outside of its Solo Leveling visual comparisons.

What Is Tomb Raider King About?

Yen Press has licensed the Webtoon release of Tomb Raider King for an English language release if you wanted to seek it out in the meantime, and its story does take a different turn than Solo Leveling. Because although its main character lives in a world where mysterious tombs have popped up over the world, and each tomb has a special relic that gives its finder a super power, Ryoga is a hunter who’s betrayed by his employers and nearly dies before being launched 15 years into the past.

Attempting to get his revenge, Ryoga now needs to use his future knowledge of tomb locations, relics and more to gain enough power to eventually do so. It’s a different kind of leading character from Solo Leveling’s Sung Jinwoo, but visually it’s going to be hard to not make that comparison. It’s just a matter of seeing what Ryoga’s story ends up being like moving forward.

