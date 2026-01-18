New Free Steam Game Has a 95/100 Rating With Players

There is a new free Steam game available to all PC users that is also “Playable” on Steam Deck. And according to user reviews for the free Steam game, it is quite good. Since its recent release on January 10, it has attracted over 200 user reviews, and 95% of these user reviews rate the game positively. This return is especially positive because free games usually score lower than games locked behind a purchase for a variety of reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free PC game is called Lavalamp, which is a first-person exploration game with a very strange and trippy vibe. In it, players unravel the story of the Space Lemmings, who, after running many experiments with breakfast alphabet and the space-time continuum, find themselves stuck between dimensions, in need of help. If this sounds a little out there, it’s because it is. The game is quite different than anything else you will probably play in 2026.

Play video

User Reviews for the New Free Steam Game

“I won’t say it’s a masterpiece. It’s clunky, confusing, and hard to know where you are or if you missed something. But it’s worth every minute if ONLY to help the Space Lemmings from space,” reads the top user review for the game on Steam.

Another user review adds: “This short game is incredibly relaxing and friendly, calm and homey. Psychedelically beautiful too. And the meta-ironic narrative only adds the charm.

Exactly the kind of experience one badly needs sometimes.”

Steam Deck Compatibility and Length

Those interested in checking out this free Steam game based on the user reviews and trailer above should expect a game that is only about an hour long. It’s not very long, but that is to be expected from a game that is completely free with no monetization. Meanwhile, as noted above, the PC game is “Playable” on Steam Deck, which means, according to Valve, the game is playable from start to finish, but user configuration and extra effort may be required.

This is the debut release from the studio, aptly dubbed The Space Lemmings from Space Productions. It is unclear how many make up this studio, but it appears it may be a lone-wolf production. Whatever the case, the independent team also published the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.