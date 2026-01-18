Shonen Jump Officially Cancels First Major Jump Series of 2026

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled its first major series of the year, and is getting ready for even more new series to make their debut. It’s now the full start of the new year for Shueisha’s various creators, and that means their main magazine is about to go through a new era of changes. New series will be getting their shot at serialization, and other less successful ones will be brought to their end before the creator might have intended. And the latest issue has seen the first of these cancellations for the year.

Last year saw ten major series in Shonen Jump cancelled while a few other long running series were able to come to their natural ends, and unfortunately the former is the case for Yuki Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame. The newest chapter of the series confirmed it was the last as Kawaguchi’s story has been brought to a truncated end. It’s something fans had guessed was coming as the final battle was beginning after only 30 chapters, but it’s still going to sting for those fans hoping to see the manga go on for much longer.

Otr of the Flame Officially Cancelled With Shonen Jump

Otr of the Flame has officially come to an end with Shonen Jump with Chapter 34 of the series. This follows reports from earlier in the week that had marked the series for cancellation, and is now official with the launch of the chapter. The series had been speeding through some of its later developments with the introductions of the elemental spirits, and even seemed to kick off its final battle with the resurrection of the Evil King at the end of the previous chapter. So while this cancellation is a bummer, it’s not really a surprise for fans who have been keeping track.

Otr of the Flame has just not had a lot of luck. The final chapter is able to give the final battle a couple of pages of what might have been a much more epic version of the battle to come, and it’s a quick goodbye between Otr and the Flame Spirit before he returns to his everyday life after. It’s a solemn end to the journey that could have gone on for much longer, and is unfortunately the second quick cancellation for series creator Yuka Kawaguchi with Shonen Jump magazine thus far.

What’s Next for Otr of the Flame’s Creator?

Kawaguchi had some better luck this time around than with their previous series, The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood, where the creator used its final chapter to openly mock the fact it was being cancelled before 20 chapters. Otr of the Flame was a lot more serious in tone for its ending by comparison, but it’s still got to sting for the creator who has yet to have one of their projects make any waves with fans. But third time might be the charm.

Otr of the Flame just didn’t connect with fans for one reason or another despite offering a cool power system, neat character designs, and an epic fantasy setting, but fans had unfortunately pegged it for cancellation pretty much from the jump. It’s unfortunately had an uphill battle in the weeks since that first impression, but was never able to overcome that. As Shonen Jump prepares for 2026, fans will have to see what’s coming to the magazine next.

