New York Times Connections Answers for April 25th

Looking for the answers for today’s Connections? We’ve got you covered, as we have all of the correct words and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 25th’s Connections from The New York Times. Connections differs from its fellow NYT games like Strands, Crosswords, and Wordle with its category-based gameplay, versatile words, and interesting categories. For today’s puzzle, we continue the streak of fairly easy categories, despite some rather out-there words to choose from. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections, in a nutshell, gives you 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from last names of action stars or types of peppers to words that go before face or characters from Annie. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

In terms of today’s Connections, we have some words that are rather long, which can trip you up if you don’t know the meanings. Remember that, like in yesterday’s, many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Springboard, Vacuum, Spark, Summertime, Wintergreen, Witchcraft, Fallopian, Bubblegum, Autumn Leaves, Cinnamon, Launchpad, Inner, Menthol, Unforgettable, Test, and Catalyst.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Chew on this one

Green: You gotta begin somewhere

Blue: These tunes are classics

Purple: Other examples include You and Water

If you want to know the correct themes for April 25th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Gum Flavors

Green: Starting Point

Blue: Great American Songbook Songs

Purple: _____ Tube

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Bubblegum, Cinnamon, Menthol, Wintergreen

Green: Catalyst, Launchpad, Spark, Springboard

Blue: Autumn Leaves, Summertime, Unforgettable, Witchcraft

Purple: Fallopian, Inner, Test, Vacuum

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.