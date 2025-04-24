New York Times Connections Answers for April 24th

Is today’s Connections throwing you for a loop? Well, we have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 24th’s Connections from The New York Times. Wordle and Strands have you figure out words but NYT’s Connections has you sort them into categories. For today’s puzzle, it’s a fairly easy one to get, but it’s always good to make sure in case of stumpers, especially with some Arkham Asylum inhabitants in there. Therefore, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Connections gives you 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Nintendo characters or types of fruit to words that can be adverbs with -ly or countries that are in NATO. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some Batman Easter eggs.

With today’s Connections, we’ve got some straightforward words that don’t need too much thought to figure out, much like yesterday. Still, it is good housekeeping to know that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Cornfield, Iceberg, Butter, Milk, Baby Powder, Scarecrow, Pitchers, Polar Bear, Penguin, Leaf, Musicians, Bane, Walls, Snow, Joker, and Romaine.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Other examples include brushed teeth and paper

Green: A variety of salad choices

Blue: Gotham City’s worst fears

Purple: They are and aren’t listening

If you want to know the correct themes for April 24th’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Things that are White

Green: Kinds of Lettuce

Blue: Batman Villains

Purple: They have Literal/Idiomatic Ears

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Baby Powder, Milk, Polar Bear, Snow

Green: Butter, Iceberg, Leaf, Romaine

Blue: Bane, Joker, Penguin, Scarecrow

Purple: Cornfield, Musicians, Pitchers, Walls

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.