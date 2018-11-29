‘Console Wars’ Getting Its Own TV Series

When it released a few years ago, Blake Harris’ novel Console Wars got quite a bit of attention, talking about the battle between Sega and Nintendo in the fight for a generation. And now, Legendary wants to bring that fight to television.

Per this report from Deadline, a limited drama series based on Console Wars is in the works, with Legendary TV co-producing alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey Pictures. (In case you missed it, Rogen and Goldberg provided a foreword for the book.)

The book originally published in 2014 under HarperCollins, and dove into the behind-the-scenes drama about Sega’s entry into the video game industry, taking on the mighty Nintendo, who was dominating at the time with the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is no stranger to video game programming with his desire to make a film based on the Metal Gear Solid franchise, will serve as director, while Mike Rosolio will write the pilot for the series. (No word yet who will write other episodes.) Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce alongside James Weaver, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, as well as Julian Rosenberg of Circle of Confusion, Harris and Jonah Tulis’ Flying Penguin Pictures, and Rosolio and Vogt-Roberts.

There’s a lot of talent involved here, as Vogt-Roberts previously worked on the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, while Rogen and Goldberg were responsible for the successful AMC series Preacher, as well as Future Man for Hulu, which just premiered its second season. It’s unknown if Harris is involved with the production, though having him on board as a consultant would be a pretty novel idea.

Vogt-Roberts even took the time to express his enthusiasm about the project on Twitter.

BOOM! So excited to take on this story that means so much to me. 16-bit tears are running down my face. //t.co/jdBXZn6Qzj — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) November 28, 2018

We’re not sure what approach the team will be making to the television series, but it’d be intriguing to see episodes that talk about Sega’s fight to top Nintendo in the 16-bit game market, as well as introduce potential innovations into the fold. Hell, we’d tune in just to see a Sonic the Hedgehog episode by itself. (If Sega is cool with that, mind you.)

We’ll let you know more details about the series as soon as they become available!

(Hat tip to Deadline for the scoop!)