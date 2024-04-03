Content Warning Reveals First Post-Launch Update With Patch Notes

Content Warning blew up on Steam when developer Landfall Games launched it as a free game for April Fool's Day. While you'll have to pay around $8 to pick it up now, the developers are currently running with the game to try and capitalize on the massive audience it received during its initial free period. To that end, the team released its current plans in a post yesterday, revealing some of the changes it's working to correct first. Today, Content Warning received its first patch. It's not as substantial as some players might have hoped, but remember, the game has only been out for a few days.

This first patch includes three nice items for players to buy. The Reporter Mic runs you fifty in-game dollars and seems to be a more portable version of the boom mic. Meanwhile, the Sounds Player is $100 and appears to let users play sounds for a fee. Finally, the $5 Party Popper doesn't seem to have a use yet, but the community will likely figure out how to use it in the coming days. There is also a new projector placed in the garden and the prices of emotes have been adjusted slightly.

However, the bug fixes are probably the biggest selling point of this small update. The team has fixed some issues players were having when saving footage to their hard drives. You shouldn't be using up nearly as much space as before, which is welcome news for players with limited space on their machines. There are also several smaller additions, but keep in mind that the team has larger plans that will need more time in the oven before they're ready for the live version of the game.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the new update. Content Warning is available now on PC.

Content Warning April 3 Update Patch Notes

‼️Breaking news ‼️



Content Warning bug patch and new items! pic.twitter.com/vvjrMgXymX — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 3, 2024

Hello everyone! Thank you for your patience as we're battling the pesky bugs! We just made a patch fixing some issues and added some items, enjoy!

Patch Notes

Added new item "Reporter Mic"

Added new item "Sounds Player"

Added new item "Party popper"

Added a projector in the garden

Adjusted prices of emotes

Added inverted mouse setting

Fixed disk being able to be duplicated if you picked it up at the same time

Decreased hard drive usage for recordings

We are of course working on more fixes for the other bigger issues – we are currently working on:

Issues with voices

Connection and hosting issues

Issues with camera footage not extracting

Issues with camera footage not being visible

Make sure you restart Steam and verify the integrity of the game-files to get the new update!