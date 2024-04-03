Content Warning Creators Share Update on Top Issues After Huge Launch

For its annual April Fool's Day release, Landfall Publishing made its new game Content Warning free for 24 hours. During that time, the game passed some incredible milestones, bringing in a ton of players to check out its silly take on the co-op horror formula made popular by games like Lethal Company. Now, new players will have to drop $7.99 to play Content Warning. That's not an unreasonable ask given how much fun players are having, but it does mean the developers will need to increase post-launch support to iron out all of the bugs and server issues that have been plaguing the game. Fortunately, today the team at Landfall gave players their first look at what they plan to do now that Content Warning is available for purchase.

Developer Provide Updated Content Warning Plans

Now the game has gone paid – it's available for 7.99USD for those of you who didn't get it during the free promotion – for those of you who did, you get to keep the game forever! ♥️



Get the game here: https://t.co/eLCuewORhl — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 2, 2024

As mentioned, Content Warning was something of an April Fool's Day joke from Landfall Games. The team behind games like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and Clustertruck has made a habit out of dropping new games to celebrate the day. However, these aren't full-production games from the studio. Instead, Content Warning, like the studio's other April Fool's Day games, was made by a small team of five people.

Because of the development team's size, Content Warning still has quite a few bugs that need to be ironed out. Several server issues have also popped up, which makes sense considering the game was given away for free. With that massive playerbase, the servers were bound to be stressed to their limits. Now that the game is available for purchase, the team has plans to fix several of those issues. Currently, the team says it is working on the following:

Issues with voices

Connection and hosting issues

Issues with camera footage not extracting

Issues with camera footage not being visible

That's only the tip of the iceberg. The Content Warning team is monitoring several other issues and will likely move on to fixing those as soon as some of these more pressing problems have been addressed. Either way, it's good to see the team committed to supporting Content Warning, especially after it was such a huge success during its free period.

Content Warning Day One "Sales"

Of course, Content Warning didn't make any money on its first day of sales, but that doesn't mean the game's accomplishments aren't impressive. In only 24 hours, Content Warning was downloaded by more than 6 million people. That's a number most developers would kill for and should hint at a positive trend now that Content Warning is a paid product. The game also hit over 200,000 concurrent users on Steam. Sure, the game was free, but games don't get a playerbase that massive without a product players enjoy. Hopefully, this is only a sign of great things to come for the team.

Content Warning is available now on PC via Steam.