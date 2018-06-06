Totally Accurate Battlegrounds Is Ridiculous and Free for a Limited Time

A new battle royale game called Totally Accurate Battlegrounds has entered the arena as a Steam game that’s free right now.

Developer and published by Landfall, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds offers a big map to traverse and “physics-based EVERYTHING,” according to the game’s creators. It’s a ridiculous game, and even the developers say so.

“Totally Accurate Battlegrounds is a parody of the Battle Royale genre,” Landfall said in a description on the Steam store. “A bunch of physics-based weirdos fight it out on an island, everything is silly and possibly a bit buggy.”

The game’s free right now, but it won’t stay that way for forever. It was released just yesterday and is scheduled to be free for the first 100 hours starting from the moment that it was released. After that, you’ll have to pay $4.99 for it, a price that the developers said goes into maintaining the servers and other costs.

Landfall is a game developer that players might recognize from other titles like Totally Accurate Battle Zombielator and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. This latest game is a continuation of the game creator’s April Fool’s Day series of games.

“TABG is an April Fools’ joke, we’ve done one every year since 2016. We’ve previously combined one of our games with another genre or game. The first year we made Supertruck, a mix between the game Superhot and Clustertruck. Last year we made TABZ which is a mix of TABS and DAY-Z. We spend an enormous amount of lunch breaks and nights playing PUBG, this is an homage to a game we love.”

For those worried about the development of TABS, fret not, because Landfall said that not much time was taken away from that game. TABG took three weeks of the developer’s time, according to Landfall, and was the result of the creators wanting to give players something to mess around with while they wait for TABS.

“We didn’t take much time away from TABS, we took three weeks to work on TABG because we wanted to bring you something while you wait for TABS. We knew that TABZ last year, and Supertruck the year before was very appreciated by our community and thought we’d keep up the tradition by making yet another game for you to play.”

Since this is an April Fool’s joke, you might be wondering why it’s out now as opposed to in April. Landfall said that there were some networking issues that prevented the game’s release months ago, but you can get it now for free on Steam before it starts being sold for a price.