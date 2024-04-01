New Steam Game Released Today Is Free for 24 Hours Only

Landfall have released a new game on Steam today, April 1, and it is 100 percent free to download, but only for 24 hours. After this, come April 2, the game will have a standard price point. In other words, it will cost $7.99 to check out. That said, for the entirety of April 1, the game is free, and once claimed the game will be added to your Steam library forever. As for Steam Deck support, the game's Steam Listing doesn't say one way or another.

As for the game in question, it is called Content Warning, a co-op horror game where "you film spooky stuff with your friends to try and go viral." To this end, players will encounter "scary physics-animated monsters, cursed relics and other artifacts" all of which you will collect and film before you either run of oxygen, camera battery or squad mates.

"If you survive, you need to get back in the diving bell to transport you and the remaining members of your team to the surface," add an official blurb about the game. "Upload your chaotic footage to SpookTube, settle in for a watch party, and wait for the views to tick up."

The game's official description continues: "Every run goes on for 3 days, the more scary stuff you film, the more you go viral. The ad revenue from your SpookTube videos enables you to upgrade your gear to film better videos and survive more easily in the Old World. If your team accumulates enough views in three days – you get to keep going with your SpookTube Career and live a life of fame and fortune!"

To complete all of this, the game naturally has voice chat, though there is no word if it is a proximity chat, which many games of this ilk have used to great success. What we do know is that there is an in-game story where you use your SpookTube ad revenue on various customization items.

Content Warning is out now!⚠️



Film your friends do scary things to become SpookTube famous 📹



As a Landfall Day treat the game is FREE for the first 24h on Steam before going paid, so don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/7tjqhR2lHa — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 1, 2024

Because the game just released, there aren't many user reviews for it at the moment of writing this. There are 14 reviews though, all of which are positive, giving the game a 100 percent approval rating so far. That said, the fact the game is free at the moment which certainly helps with these favorable reviews.

"A co-op horror game where death is actually fun and rewarding because your demise will be part of a funny miniature story that you created with your friends," reads one of these user reviews. "Only game of its kind that I've actually liked."

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals like this one -- click here.