Control 2 Fully Revealed by Remedy, And It’s Making Huge Changes

Remedy Entertainment has finally given fans a glimpse at its sequel to Control, which is now formally titled Control Resonant. For years at this point, Remedy has openly talked about how it’s working on a follow-up to Control, which will continue to build out the “Remedy Connected Universe.” Hints about this sequel’s nature had previously been dropped in DLC for Alan Wake 2, but a proper look at the game had yet to come about. Now, that has finally changed and has given us a better idea of what to expect from Control Resonant when it launches next year.

Revealed during The Game Awards, the first trailer for Control Resonant made its debut. Like the first game, Resonant features some very trippy visuals, but those similarities between the two games are more or less some of the only ones. For starters, Dylan Faden, the brother of Control protagonist Jesse Faden, will be thrust into the playable character role this time around. Dylan awakens from the coma he fell into at the end of the first game and finds that Jesse has suddenly vanished. Equipped with a new weapon called the Aberrant, Dylan then takes it upon himself to find his sister and take on a new threat that is being unleashed upon the world.

Control Resonant will also take the series outside of the confines of the Oldest House and into the streets of Manhattan. Remedy says that Resonant won’t be a fully open-world game and will instead be structured in a similar manner to the first game. While the real-world locale of Manhattan might be familiar, it will also transform into an environment that “defiles natural law and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare.”

“This Isn’t a Safe Sequel”

During a preview of Control Resonant prior to the game’s reveal that ComicBook attended, Remedy director Mikael Kasurinen opened up further about the studio’s approach to this sequel. Kasurinen said that those within Remedy have not been trying to make a “safe sequel” and have instead been focused on making many drastic changes to the Control formula. This doesn’t only mean pushing the scale of Resonant far beyond that of Control, but also deviating greatly in some ways from what fans might anticipate.

One of the most prominent overhauls mentioned by Kasurinen is the decision to lean more heavily into the RPG elements of the original Control. While Control was definitely an action RPG, it definitely fell more on the “action” side of things rather than the RPG. That will now be shifting in Control Resonant, although Kasurinen didn’t provide many specifics on just how deep the RPG systems in this follow-up will be going.

On a gameplay front, Remedy is also doing away with the third-person shooting format of the first game and is instead leaning more heavily on melee combat. The Aberrant, which is Dylan’s weapon of choice, can shift into different melee weapons, similar to Jesse’s Service Weapon. The trailer showcases an enormous hammer and a pair of blades that Dylan can wield to take down foes. It’s not yet known how many variants the Aberrant will have, but it’s clear that Resonant will play almost entirely differently when compared to Control.

All in all, Control Resonant is proof that Remedy Entertainment is not a company that wants to sit still. From exploring the survival-horror subgenre in Alan Wake 2 to creating a multiplayer first-person shooter in FBC: Firebreak, this is a studio that is looking to constantly reinvent and challenge itself. Resonant is its latest such effort to do so while also continuing the world-building and narrative of the Remedy Connected Universe.

Control Resonant doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it is currently set to arrive in 2026. Whenever it does arrive, it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Mac.

