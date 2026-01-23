Control Resonant Release Window Potentially Leaked in New Report

The release window for Control Resonant, the next game from developer Remedy Entertainment, may have just been revealed in a new report. This past month, Remedy fully revealed its sequel to Control at The Game Awards. Resonant is set to feature a new protagonist (Dylan Faden), along with a larger emphasis on melee combat when compared to the first game. Currently, it doesn’t have a release window outside of broadly being slated to drop in 2026, but we might now have a better idea of when it will roll out this year.

Spotted in a new investor’s report (via Reddit) that was shared by Remedy itself, it has been claimed that Control Resonant is going to launch in Q2 of 2026. This would put its release date at some point between April and June. The report in question mentions that this date could shift backwards to Q3, which suggests that June is a more likely launch month than that of April or May. If accurate, it would result in Control Resonant becoming available far earlier than many fans might have anticipated.

While this is a rather unconventional way for Control Resonant’s release window to have come about, reports of this nature are usually based on some sort of insider information. Since there is financial guidance being provided here, it’s unlikely that a Q2 launch window would be assigned to Resonant unless those writing the report had some concrete info to go off of. As such, there’s reason to believe that this Q2 window is feasible until Remedy says otherwise.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that DLC for Control Resonant should also be happening. Details on the nature of this DLC weren’t provided, but it is said that this expansion content should launch by Q1 of 2028. To hear that Remedy would already be planning DLC for Control Resonant isn’t much of a shock, given that it has released post-launch content for games like Control and Alan Wake 2 in the past. Assuming that this is true, we’ll likely learn more about it from those at Remedy in the months ahead.

For now, all we know with certainty is that Control Resonant will release this year and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

