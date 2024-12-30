Remedy Boss Sam Lake Says the Alan Wake, Control Connnected Universe Is Only Just Beginning

Sam Lake, the creative director at Remedy Entertainment behind franchises like Alan Wake, Control, and Max Payne, has opened up about the long-term plans for the “Remedy Connected Universe”. Starting with Control, Remedy began tying some of the larger plot threads and worldbuilding elements of the game to its previous project in Alan Wake. This linking of the two franchises together into what Remedy dubbed the “Remedy Connected Universe” expanded more than ever in 2023’s Alan Wake II, which set the stage in turn for the upcoming Control 2. Now, Lake is looking further down the road at what will happen next in the interconnected universe, and it seems that not everything is set in stone just yet.

Speaking to IGN in a new interview, Lake talked about what Remedy plans to do with the “RCU” in the future. Regarding the idea of building toward a finish with the larger stories that have been told across Alan Wake and Control, Lake said that Remedy is still only beginning and that it’s “too early” to think about a conclusion. For now, Lake is merely content with tying elements of its various games together in ways that expand upon the larger mythos at the center of each.

More than anything, though, Lake stressed that he wants each new release from Remedy to still stand on its own so that newcomers can easily jump in as well. This act of making each game a standalone title while still including enough that hardcore Remedy fans will want to latch onto is something that the studio is making a priority.

“I feel we are just getting started. It’s too early to start talking about an endgame,” Lake said. “I love tying these things together. I love making it deeper and expanding on the lore. It really feels like this kind of opportunity to take these strands that we have put there, expand, [and] entertain different ideas. It feels really exciting.”

“The way we are looking at it is, every game needs to be enjoyable on its own and stand on its own feet,” Lake continued. “But then, for our fans, for people who have been playing other Remedy games, we want to put in a lot of content for them to discover for the ongoing universe story.”

Prior to the release of Control 2, which will be the next major game in the Remedy Connected Universe, a new co-op shooter dubbed FBC: Firebreak is set to launch next year. Firebreak is being developed alongside a remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 that Remedy is working on in tandem with Rockstar Games.

[Thanks, GamesRadar]