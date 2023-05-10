Convergence: A League of Legends Story Collector's Edition Comes with Ekko Statue, Comics, and More

Convergence: A League of Legends Story will be out towards the end of the month on May 23rd, and for the Ekko mains eager for the League champion to get his own story, Riot Games has a Collector's Edition that comes with Convergence and much more. An Ekko figurine, comic book, pin set, and other collectible items are included in the Collector's Edition similar to what we saw Riot do with the Collector's Edition of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story which included similar accessories albeit for Sylas instead of Ekko.

Riot Forge, the publishing branch of Riot Games that works with developers on Convergence, Mageseeker, and other League spin-offs, unveiled the contents of the Collector's Edition this week on socials with the full spread found below. The figurine seen there is one that's not found anywhere else on Riot's merch page, so this Collector's Edition appears to be the only way you'll be able to acquire that.

Beyond the figurine, the rest of the Collector's Edition seen here includes the box itself which is done up to mirror themes of Ekko, Convergence, and Zaun, a hardcover art book, and a comic book titled "A Perfect Life." The Deluxe Edition which comes with five digital comic books, a Star Guardian Ekko skin, a Ruined Ekko skin, and a digital art book is included in the Collector's Edition, too. If you pre-order the game, you also get the Golden Ekko skin.

All of this in the Collector's Edition goes for $169.99, the same price as the Collector's Edition for Mageseeker. Two things to note about this, however: the game itself is distributed via a code for the digital version that'll be sent out at launch on May 23rd, and the PlayStation version of the Collector's Edition doesn't actually come with the game. That platform's Collector's Edition is cheaper to reflect that and is only $129.99, so you'll have to buy the game separately if you're on a PlayStation.

Convergence tackles the platformer genre wherein Riot's teamed up with Double Stallion Games, the creators of past titles like Speed Brawl and Big Action Mega Fight! When Convergence releases on May 23rd, it'll be available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.