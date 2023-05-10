PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for May 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of May 2023 and it might very well be the best slate that we've seen so far. Since launching last year, the "Game Catalog" that PS Plus Extra and Premium members can access has only continued to get better with each passing month. And while each month seems to have great titles of its own, May's group of games might be one of the most solid rotations that we've seen from top to bottom.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, 23 games in total will be coming to PlayStation Plus next week on May 16. Of these 23 titles, 19 will be coming to the aforementioned Game Catalog while the other four will be considered "Classics" that only Premium subscribers can access. In total, this makes May's additions to PS Plus one of the most extensive that we've seen since the Game Catalog first became available.

Far and away the biggest addition to PS Plus this month will be that of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which is currently one of the PS5's best exclusive games. Additionally, subscribers will be able to play AAA titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Dishonored 2, and a trio of Tomb Raider titles, to name a few. On the Classics front, another Syphon Filter game is joining the lineup and will also be rolling out alongside the cult classic Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

To see everything that is set to join PS Plus this month, you can find all of the new games heading to the platform down below.

Game Catalog (PS Plus Extra and Premium)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Humanity (PS5, PS4)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Bus Simulator 21 (PS5, PS4)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Rain World (PS4)

Lake (PS5, PS4)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Soundfall (PS5, PS4)

PlayStation Classics (PS Plus Premium Only)