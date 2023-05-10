New Battlefield Game Teased by EA Boss

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has shared a few new details about what the publisher is planning to do with the future of its Battlefield franchise. Despite the rough launch of Battlefield 2042, EA has continued to reiterate that the Battlefield series is one that it's going to continue to lean on heavily in the years to come. And even though a new Battlefield game has yet to be properly announced, Wilson has now revealed how those within the company are viewing the property.

Speaking during a recent Q&A session with investors, Wilson was asked directly about Battlefield and how EA's secretive projects tied to the series are currently going. Wilson didn't commit to any release dates or windows for upcoming Battlefield titles, but he did express supreme confidence in the teams that are working on the series. Beyond this, Wilson also said that those at EA still see Battlefield as a big pillar of its future.

"I think we've put together an extraordinary creative leadership team," Wilson said. "I had a call this morning with some of the leadership and they're very bullish on how that's progressing. I think we've got extraordinary confidence in that team and extraordinary confidence in the progress they're making against the future of that franchise."

"As we continue to move through this process and [it] becomes appropriate, we'll share more about the future of Battlefield. But it is firmly implanted in that first pillar of our strategy building games and experiences that attract and entertain massive online communities across platforms, across business models, across geographies. And we think that Battlefield is going to be a meaningful part of our future."

For now, Battlefield 2042 is actually on the upswing and has seen a sizable resurgence since the beginning of Season 4. It remains to be seen if the game's audience only grows larger in the future, but either way, EA is surely hoping that the next Battlefield game that it lets loose gets off to a much hotter start.

When do you anticipate EA will reveal its next major Battlefield game? And what would you like to see from the franchise next? LEt me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.