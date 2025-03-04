Cozy Gamers Can Get These Farm Sim Games for Up to 75% Off

When it comes to farming sims, two names hit the top of most gamers’ lists – Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons. While Stardew recently celebrated its 9th anniversary with a new update and physical edition for Switch, the franchise once known as Harvest Moon is now nearing its 30th birthday. Over the years, many new entries in the Story of Seasons series have given gamers more opportunities to sew carrots and pet very round cows. And right now, cozy gamers who want to revisit the nostalgia of one of the earliest farming sims out there can snag several Story of Seasons games on massive discount.

The most recent entry in the Story of Seasons franchise promises to bring gamers back to that early farming sim feeling with a familiar title. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life came out in 2023, taking players to Forgotten Valley, a clear nod to Nintendo Gamecube era farming sim Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. Though it has mixed reviews in more recent years, many gamers enjoyed this nostalgic return to the simplicity of those early farming sims that, for many, first drew us to the genre. And right now, A Wonderful Life is 50% off on Steam in a massive Story of Seasons franchise sale.

A farmer surveys their plot in story of seasons: A Wonderful life

A Wonderful Life isn’t the only Story of Seasons game you can snag on sale right now. Here is every Story of Seasons title included in the current Steam sale, which runs through March 10th.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – $9.99 / $39.99

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – $13.99 / $39.99

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – $19.99 / $39.99

In addition to the base games, several DLC are also discounted for as little as $0.79, letting gamers add various avatar costumes and outfits to their games. This includes the Expansion Passes that add additional story content, as well.

What’s the Best Story of Seasons Game to Get on Sale?

With three discounted options, cozy gamers might be wondering which Story of Seasons game to choose. These are the three most recent titles, and the only Story of Seasons games currently available on Steam. But which is the best?

According to Steam user reviews, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town boasts the highest rating, with a 93% Very Positive score. This game also happens to be the least expensive thanks to its 2020 release date, making it a great choice for gamers looking to return to those Story of Seasons vibes for less. This game is based on the PS1-era Harvest Moon: Back to Nature game, and as such, will play well for the nostalgia factor.

The cows are appropriately round in Friends of Mineral Town

After that, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town comes in next with an 84% Very Positive rating. This game also has an Expansion Pass available in the sale, which will add even more content for gamers who want to extend their farming sim time even more. In particular, gamers like the cute, cozy vibes of this one and that it’s fairly fast-paced compared to others in the series. That said, the story is pretty simple, so it may not deliver for those wanting a more in-depth farming sim narrative.

Finally, gamers are least impressed with the newest entry in the franchise, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. While this is still a solid cozy game, some find the attempt to recreate the Gamecube title Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life shows its age a smidge too much. While the gameplay has been updated, many feel those changes take away some of the charm of the original. That said, if you’re nostalgic for the old Harvest Moon days, this game will likely deliver.

All three of these Story of Seasons games are on sale until March 10th, so cozy gamers should head to Steam to grab them if they’re interested in playing or replaying these farming sims. March 10th also brings the new update for Fields of Mistria, so sounds like a good way to fill that farming sim-shaped hole in your life until the big day!

Will you be grabbing any of these Story of Seasons games while they’re on sale? Let us know in the comments below!