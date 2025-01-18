Cozy Game Fields of Mistria Reveals Early Patch Notes for Next Major Update

Farming sim Stardew Valley has long held the crown when it comes to cozy gaming. It’s many gamers first entry into the genre and a frequent recommendation to this day. But Fields of Mistria, which entered Early Access in 2024, is giving the game a run for its money. This farming sim has a similar art style and gameplay loop, but with some updated mechanics, more fleshed-out NPC dialogue, and a distinct Sailor Moon vibe that’s caught the attention of many farming sim fans. Now, they’ve revealed the patch notes for the next major Fields of Mistria update. And gamers, they look good.

Although it’s still in Early Access, many gaming fans agree that Fields of Mistria feels highly polished. The core gameplay features work great, and the next Early Access updates will primarily expand on what’s already there, adding more content for fans to enjoy. The game launched into Early Access in August 2024 and, so far, has only had one major update. While update 0.12.0 added plenty of new content, many players have already caught up with everything new, leaving them eager to see what’s next.

One of Fields of Mistria’s many romance options

Thankfully, hardcore fans now have a better idea of what to look forward to. The next big update for Fields of Mistria is set to arrive in March 2025, and developers NPC Studio have finally revealed more details about what new content Mistrians can expect.

While beloved non-romanceable NPC Olric is sadly not being made into a marriage option just yet, the next Fields of Mistria update will add at least one new romance option. There’s also going to be a lot more content, giving players a fresh way to spend their in-game hours with new quests, new areas to explore, and plenty of new cosmetics to decorate their farm and avatars. With a new area of the mines and the addition of the Deep Woods area in town, it looks like there will be plenty to explore even if there aren’t any additional heart events with March – or whoever else gamers want to romance. It also looks like that new Elsie gossip mechanic might make gifting easier.

The update will also add a new Festival, which is exciting for those waiting to see more seasonal events. The game had just one Spring festival when it first entered Early Access, and the first major update added an additional Summer festival. That means players can likely look forward to something in Fall or Winter for this next addition, though the exact theme and details of the event haven’t yet been shared.

The Spring Festival in Fields of Mistria

For a full list of what to look forward to when the 2nd major update for Fields of Mistria arrives, check out the patch notes preview from NPC Studios.

Villagers & Romance

Caldarus appears!

New Elsie gossip (gift hint) mechanic

Additional NPC dialogue & schedules

Mines & Dungeon

Fire Seal Quest unlocks

Next Mines Biome unlocks

New Spell unlocks

New Mines Monsters

Renown & Town

Deep Woods area unlocks

Renown level cap raised by 20 levels

Additional requests added to the Request Board

Additional Museum sets and rewards

New Town Repair quest

New Festival

Skills & Perks

Additional Tier 4 Perks

Misc.

Pets

“Sprinkler” mechanic

“Auto-petter” mechanic

In-game time adjustment options

Performance optimization

… And more!

When they say “major update” they mean it, and this will bring a ton of new content to Fields of Mistria when it arrives in March 2025. Now might be a good time to make space on the farm for a new pet and level up those Pickaxes to dig deeper in the mines.