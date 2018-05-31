Microsoft: Crackdown 3 Is Not Cancelled

If there’s one project that’s seen major turbulence over at Microsoft over the years, it’s Crackdown 3.

The third-person action game has been shuffled around quite a bit since its initial announcement in 2014, first set to release back in 2016 before getting kicked back a year and then delayed once more.

Its woes continued when it was finally scheduled for release in November of 2017 before being delayed yet again, this time to an unspecified date in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This morning, the story continued when Amazon Spain reportedly cancelled a number of pre-orders for the game without explanation. This led Xbox fans into a tizzy on social media, wondering if the game would be delayed into 2019. Or worse yet, cancelled.

But Microsoft has since sounded off on the matter, reassuring that the game is still alive and well even though it still doesn’t have a current release date.

While responding to a fan on Twitter, Xbox general manager of games marketing Aaron Greenberg explained, “The team continues to work hard on the game for our fans, you should contact Amazon directly for any questions related to orders with them,” he noted.

This panic is a little bit justified. Microsoft has been known to abruptly cancel projects in the past, even in the midst of heavy development. For example, Scalebound, an action/role-playing adventure from Platinum Games, was canned last year when Microsoft cited development issues. And Fable Legends followed with its termination, followed by the closure of Lionhead Studios.

That leaves some interesting questions for Microsoft’s E3 presentation within a couple of weeks. If Crackdown 3 is in fact delayed for another year, what will the publisher do for 2018’s line-up? We know there’s a new Forza Horizon coming but outside of that there’s a big question mark hanging over the whole thing.

We’ll see what Microsoft has to reveal in a couple weeks’ time,\ as well as the eventual fate of Crackdown 3. But it needs to be good news because right now Microsoft is in a questionable spot in the game industry and it needs something (anything, really) to surge forward.

When it does release, Crackdown 3 will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10.