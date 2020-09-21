Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Gameplay Launch Trailer Released

Ahead of its release in early October, developer Toys for Bob and Activision have released a new gameplay launch trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time showing off the upcoming video games' playable characters, levels, and more. The gameplay launch trailer, which you can check out above, is just a taste of what players can experience in the new Crash Bandicoot as we have seen plenty more where that came from at this point.

If you are somehow not already aware, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time marks the first direct sequel entry in the franchise in many years. While there have been racing games and other spinoffs since then, the most recent mainline title to release was actually 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped for the original PlayStation.

Grab some ripe Wumpa Fruit and watch the new Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launch trailer. Spins onto PS4 October 2: https://t.co/YP9QGdYqr5 pic.twitter.com/ODExaf3mbC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 21, 2020

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s," said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob, as part of the game's initial announcement. "This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!"

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. Folks that pre-order the title can access a demo for it now. It also seems like there might be a Nintendo Switch version in the cards. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or other playable characters as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly revealed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases early next month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!