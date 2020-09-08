Crash Bandicoot 4 Demo Announced, Tawna Revealed

Activision and Toys for Bob have revealed new information on the first playable demo for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time as well as a new playable character that will appear in the game. On September 16th, players that pre-ordered the game digitally on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive a demo with two of the game's levels. In the demo, players will be able to control Crash or Doctor Neo Cortex. Coco and Dingodile have been confirmed for as playable, but it seems that fans will have to wait until the full game's release to play as the characters. Additionally, a fifth playable character has now been revealed: Tawna Bandicoot!

Tawna swings into Crash 4 from an alternate dimension. First gameplay details on this new playable Bandicoot: https://t.co/d8WqDrliIP pic.twitter.com/LbYWkg5igc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 8, 2020

Tawna Bandicoot first appeared in the original Crash Bandicoot, but this version of the character hails from an alternate dimension. The original Tawna was never given much depth, and merely acted as a character for Crash to save from Doctor Neo Cortex. This version of Tawna, however, comes from a universe where she is the hero. The character will boast her own unique move set, and will use a hook-shot, which can be used both as a method of travel and as an offensive weapon. Tawna will have a fast play style, with the ability to wall-jump and execute spin kicks. To go with her unique abilities, the character also boasts a much different appearance than she's had in previous games.

All in all, it seems like Crash Bandicoot 4 will have a lot for fans of the series to enjoy! With five playable characters announced thus far, it will be interesting to see how all of the different characters are balanced. Fortunately, with the demo releasing soon and the game's full release date just under a month away, it seems that fans won't have much longer to wait to see how things turn out!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

