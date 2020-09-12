Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Demo Trailer Released

✖

Activision released a new trailer for the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time demo on Saturday ahead of the demo’s release later this month. The trailer comes in at just 30 seconds long, but those 30 seconds give us a preview of what players will be able to experience in the demo if they get access to it. The demo for the game is scheduled to go live on September 16th with the game itself releasing on October 2nd.

The trailer below released by Activision and Toys for Bob this week showed off some of the levels players will paly through later this month when the demo is out. It also showed off what it’d look like to play as Cortex who will be one of several playable characters available in the game.

It’s About Time’s newest trailer also confirmed a few more details about the demo and what will be in it. Players will be able to play through three different levels as Crash and Cortex with Crash able to paly through levels called Snow Way Out and Dino Dash while Cortex will be playable in an “alternate timeline of Snow Way Out.”

The demo was first announced earlier in the week alongside details about the character Tawna who will make an appearance in the game as well. While we’ve seen Tawna mentioned before long ago in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, It’s About Time will offer a new take on the character made possible through inter-dimensional travels. She’ll be palyable alongside Crash, Cortex, and Dingodile.

Along with Tawna, we’ve seen more gameplay details about It’s About Time in the past to shed more light on things like flashback levels and the inverted mode we’ve seen mentioned frequently. An overview of the new Crash Bandicoot game can be found below for those who haven’t been keeping up with the news.

“It’s About Time - for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game!” a preview of the game from Activision said. “Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases on October 2nd, and if you pre-order the game, you can get access to the demo on September 16th.