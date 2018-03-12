Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Won’t Include Naughty Dog References On Other Platforms

Things got busy awful quick for Crash Bandicoot over the weekend, as Activision confirmed that the platforming hero would soon make his debut on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, with a July release date.

However, one thing that’s going to be missing from the party is any sort of mention to the game’s original creator.

GearNuke has recently reported that, while the Crash Bandicoot games will still be there in full, including the original PlayStation adventure, Cortex Strikes Back and Warped, there will be something missing – the wink-in-the-eye references to Naughty Dog.

These were in the form of Easter eggs, including a picture of Nathan Drake in Crash Bandicoot’s house and a sticker featuring the Naughty Dog logo on Coco’s laptop. As you can see from the image below, the old version shows the Naughty Dog image, while the new version shows something new.

Now, considering that Sony Interactive Entertainment owns Naughty Dog – and since the developer is hard at work on PS4 exclusives, like The Last of Us Part II – this kind of makes sense. Besides, for the most part, people won’t really miss it unless they look kind of hard anyway, as they’re probably too busy trying to 100 percent levels as it is.

So we’re not sure if Sony requested the change, or if Activision is just doing it automatically to ensure there’s no legal waves coming from the release of the game, but it’s happening regardless. And unless you’re a die-hard fan that was embracing those Easter eggs like the next big thing, chances are you’re going to be fine with the port the way it is.

Now, if you still like them, you can enjoy the PS4 version of the game, which is available now, and soak them in to your heart’s content. Everyone wins.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy releases on July 10 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

