New Crash Bandicoot Game Reportedly in Development

According to a new rumor, there’s a brand new Crash Bandicoot game in development by Activision and Vicarious Visions. The rumor comes way of well-known industry insider, Sabi, who has reliably leaked information in the past, and was notably behind numerous leaked E3 announcements. According to the journalist, word of the game comes way of a reliable Activision connection. As you may know, recently a 4chan post claiming a new Crash Bandicoot game is releasing next year has been making the rounds, but according to Sabi, this game has no connection to that leak.

“Heard from a good Activision connection that Activision does have a new Crash game coming. And no, not specifically that 4chan leak that included World. Can’t deconfirm World, just know that’s not what I’m talking about. Vicarious seems to be it, but can’t be 100% on that part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heard from a good Acti connection that Activision does have a new Crash game coming. And no, not specifically that 4chan leak that included World. Can’t deconfirm World, just know that’s not what I’m talking about. Vicarious seems to be it, but can’t be 100% on that part. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 20, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Sabi drove home that this is indeed a new game, and not a remake or re-release of any sorts. In other words, this will be our first new game starring Crash Bandicoot since 2010.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up and there’s no word on when we will hear more. Now, The Game Awards are poised to take place next month, so we could hear about the game then. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we heard about it at the PlayStation 5 announcement event, whenever that is. And of course, there’s a good chance it misses both of these events and ends up on someone’s stage at E3.

Don’t take this seriously at all. Keep expectations at complete zero. But this is from 4chan and the have been right about N. Sane and CTR before they were announced. #CrashBandicoot #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/BqmOjR1mEt — Ryan Sweeney (@RyanPS88) November 17, 2019

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Should Activision make a new a Crash Bandicoot game? If so, what would you want to see from it?