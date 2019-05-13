Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Merch Revealed by Numskull Designs

Numskull Designs is known for creating some outstanding merchandise based on all sorts of nerdy goodness. From gaming to comics to television and more, the company seemingly produces everything fans need to show off their favorite parts of pop culture. Just a few weeks ago, they unveiled their official Xbox One gear, which included all sorts of items for gamers to rep their favorite console. That said, their latest line of merch steps things up a bit with some high-octane action as it is based on the upcoming Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

The new line of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled merchandise certainly offers a plethora of ways to represent one’s love for everyone’s favorite bandicoot and his need to put the pedal to the metal alongside his friends. “Continuing Numskull’s legacy of beloved Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon products, this range has been highly anticipated by Crash fans for months,” Numskull said. “Celebrating the long-awaited return of Crash Team Racing, the range includes amazingly unique collectibles such as the Crash Bandicoot incense burner, furry dice, car air freshener, toolbox pin set and tons more.”

Numskull’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled line includes the following:

Furry Dice

Air Fresheners

Crate Keychain

Trophy Keychain

Crash Cove T-shirt

Eat the Road T-shirt

Powerslide Hoodie

Face Snapback

Racing-inspired Snapback

Metal Badge Mug

Trophy Mug

Wumpa Fruit Crate Mug

Tire Coasters

Commemorative Medal

Toolbox Pin Set

Incense Burner

The new Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled merch line is currently available to pre-order right here, with the official launch set for June 21st. This also happens to be the same day that the upcoming game will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Here’s more on what Numskull Designs is all about:

“Numskull Designs produces innovative, unique, and official merchandise and clothing products for all the biggest and best names in entertainment! Working with brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, PlayStation, SEGA, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Activision, Warner Bros., and many more, Numskull has manufactured products ranges based on the biggest video game, movie, TV show, and comic book properties, which are available worldwide.”

